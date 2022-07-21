missing person

Disabled mother and her 7-year-old son last seen Wednesday in Houston's northside, police say

By
Mute mother in wheelchair and 7-year-old son reported missing: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disabled mother and her 7-year-old son were reported missing when they did not go home Wednesday night, Houston police said.

Samanda Ramos, 39, and her son Brandon were last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Rittenhouse Street.

It may be especially tough to find this mother because police described her to be mute, so Ramos may not be able to answer or communicate.

It is also important to note that Ramos uses a wheelchair and also goes by the name Angelina. She was last seen wearing a blue fedora.

Police described Brandon as having brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 50 pounds and stands at about 4 feet tall. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.



If you see them, you are urged to call Houston Police Department's Missing Persons hotline at 832-394-1840.
