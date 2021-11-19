Police searching for Pearland man with dementia symptoms missing since last Saturday

David Guzman, 61, vanished last Saturday.
He lives in an apartment on Old Alvin Road near FM-518.
Police say he may have been spotted in the Alvin area, but does not have a vehicle.
Officers describe him as a Hispanic man, 5'9", with gray hair, brown eyes, a short beard, mustache and glasses.
Family members believe he was wearing a maroon shirt with black pants and no shoes when he was last seen on his apartment back porch.
If you have any information on Guzman or his whereabouts, Pearland police ask you to contact Detective T. Smith at tjsmith@pearlandtx.gov or (281) 997-4214. If you believe you have located or are in the presence of Guzman, contact the Pearland Police Department Dispatch at (281) 997-4100.