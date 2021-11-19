missing person

Police searching for Pearland man with dementia symptoms missing since last Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Pearland man with memory loss missing since last Saturday

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland police need the public's help looking for a missing man, who they say has early onset symptoms of dementia.

David Guzman, 61, vanished last Saturday.

He lives in an apartment on Old Alvin Road near FM-518.

Police say he may have been spotted in the Alvin area, but does not have a vehicle.

Officers describe him as a Hispanic man, 5'9", with gray hair, brown eyes, a short beard, mustache and glasses.

Family members believe he was wearing a maroon shirt with black pants and no shoes when he was last seen on his apartment back porch.

If you have any information on Guzman or his whereabouts, Pearland police ask you to contact Detective T. Smith at tjsmith@pearlandtx.gov or (281) 997-4214. If you believe you have located or are in the presence of Guzman, contact the Pearland Police Department Dispatch at (281) 997-4100.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypearlanddementiamissing manmemory lossmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas
14-year-old from Dallas area at center of Amber Alert found
Houston church prays for missing 25-year-old's safe return
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News