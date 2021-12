HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 81-year-old man with dementia who was last seen earlier this week in Houston's south side.James Mitchell was last seen Tuesday in the 5600 block of Belcrest Street.Mitchell is a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jacket, dark blue warmers and glasses.If you have any information about Mitchell's disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.