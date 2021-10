HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 75-year-old man with dementia has been located after he went missing earlier this week in northwest Houston.Clyde Jones, 75, had been last seen Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Drive.Jones is a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, a black T-shirt, dark black jeans and no shoes.If you have any information about a person who's been reported missing, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.