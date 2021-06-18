Body found near Hitchcock subdivision after fisherman gets caught in dangerous current

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found after a fisherman went under water near a subdivision in Hitchcock.It happened near the Harborwalk subdivision Friday afternoon.According to police, three men were fishing in a water way along Harbor Drive, a stretch of roadway that takes you from Highway 6 to the subdivision.Investigators said one of the anglers got into some trouble and another person tried to help him when he went under the water.The man's body resurfaced briefly but went under the water again, according to Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith. The body was found shortly after.The other two men were able to get to shore safely, Smith said.