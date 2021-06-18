water rescue

Body found near Hitchcock subdivision after fisherman gets caught in dangerous current

EMBED <>More Videos

Rescue crews working to find missing fisherman in Hitchcock

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found after a fisherman went under water near a subdivision in Hitchcock.

It happened near the Harborwalk subdivision Friday afternoon.

According to police, three men were fishing in a water way along Harbor Drive, a stretch of roadway that takes you from Highway 6 to the subdivision.

Investigators said one of the anglers got into some trouble and another person tried to help him when he went under the water.

The man's body resurfaced briefly but went under the water again, according to Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith. The body was found shortly after.

The other two men were able to get to shore safely, Smith said.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hitchcocksearchwater rescuemissing mansearch and rescuewater searchmissing manwater search
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking boat near Freeport
Stolen U-Haul plunges into White Oak Bayou after police chase
Homeless hero: Man sleeping at bus stop saves bayou crash victims
Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News