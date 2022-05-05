Police searching for 2 children missing from Sugar Land under 'suspicious circumstances'

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding two young children who are missing from the Sugar Land area. Officials are concerned for their welfare and safety.According to Sugar Land Police, 18-month-old Elena Barras and 4-month-old Emmanuel Barras were last seen around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.Officials said they were taken by their father, who is not their primary caregiver, under suspicious circumstances.Police said their father, Taylor Hudson-Oneal, was visiting his ex-girlfriend and their two children when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend's car, taking the children with him.Hudson-Oneal does not live with the children and is not their primary caregiver, police said. He reportedly has limited contact with them.He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with license plate number PRK 5816, according to Sugar Land police.Investigators say Hudson-Oneal is known to frequent southwest Houston and the Sunnyside neighborhood.In a post on Facebook, Sugar Land police released photos of Hudson-Oneal, the two children and the Volkswagen.If you have seen the children or have any information, you're urged to contact Sugar Land police at 281-275-2525.