missing children

Police searching for 2 children missing from Sugar Land under 'suspicious circumstances'

EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for 2 young children missing from Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding two young children who are missing from the Sugar Land area. Officials are concerned for their welfare and safety.

According to Sugar Land Police, 18-month-old Elena Barras and 4-month-old Emmanuel Barras were last seen around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Officials said they were taken by their father, who is not their primary caregiver, under suspicious circumstances.

Police said their father, Taylor Hudson-Oneal, was visiting his ex-girlfriend and their two children when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend's car, taking the children with him.

Hudson-Oneal does not live with the children and is not their primary caregiver, police said. He reportedly has limited contact with them.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with license plate number PRK 5816, according to Sugar Land police.

Investigators say Hudson-Oneal is known to frequent southwest Houston and the Sunnyside neighborhood.

In a post on Facebook, Sugar Land police released photos of Hudson-Oneal, the two children and the Volkswagen.

If you have seen the children or have any information, you're urged to contact Sugar Land police at 281-275-2525.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landmissing girlmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
11-year-old boy last seen on Friday in east Houston found safe
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Prosecutors identify suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
9-year-old located after going missing wearing no shoes, HPD says
TOP STORIES
ABC13 Weather Alert Day for strong thunderstorms late Thursday
Indicted Hidalgo chief allegedly breaking bail rules
Harris Co. to announce $4M initiative to combat youth gun violence
Investigation underway into deadly shooting northeast Harris County
Roads rank 2nd when it comes to where most murders happen in Houston
Judge sentences Andre Jackson to life for Josue Flores' murder
Roaches, trash found in apartment where 5 kids left alone, filing says
Show More
Officer's vest, flashlight saved own life in shootout, HPD chief says
ABC13 town hall to focus on Texas' teen mental health crisis
Data shows how Texans really feel about abortion
Where's Sherry Noppe? Katy woman last seen Tuesday afternoon
Noise ordinance, catalytic converter theft top agenda at City Council
More TOP STORIES News