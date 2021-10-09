missing children

3-year-old found alive after going missing 4 days ago outside Plantersville

3-year-old's grandfather says the boy looked 'very scared, weak and tired'

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a reunion four days overdue.

A 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday has been found alive and safe.

Press play to hear Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell describe the relief search teams felt once they confirmed the 3-year-old little boy's rescue.


Christopher Ramirez was found by a landowner off FM 1486 near Highway 249, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said.

Christopher was reunited with his mother before he was taken to the Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands for evaluation.

Sowell said Christopher was found around 11:45 a.m. The small boy was also suffering from dehydration.

Personnel on the scene reacted with relief when they heard Christopher had been found.

"They said 'The child was found alive,' I believe he said five miles from where he went missing," one searcher said over a police radio. "I believe a citizen located him in the woods. He is alive. He is thirsty. He's with his mother, and he's going to the hospital."

"Praise the Lord," another rescuer replied.

Juan Nunez, Christopher's grandfather, returned to the family home in Grimes County Saturday afternoon.

Nunez told ABC13 his grandson had scratches on his body and face and appeared to be very scared, weak and tired.

Nunez said he believes Christopher took off his clothes while in the woods, but it did not appear that he was harmed by someone.

Family members are hoping Christopher will be able to return home by Sunday.

It wasn't clear exactly how far the child had wandered from his home, just off FM 1774 on Deer Park Lane, or where he'd been the past four days.

Hundreds of searchers combed the woods of southern Grimes County for Christopher as investigators looked for leads related to his disappearance.

SEE ALSO: Missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy has been gone with no clear trace to follow

Christopher had been last seen Wednesday by an elderly neighbor as he followed a family dog down a road near his home, authorities said.

The search outside of Plantersville had gone on virtually non-stop thanks to multiple agencies and volunteer groups, including the FBI and Texas EquuSearch.



