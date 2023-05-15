A body found in Brays Bayou near Texas Spur 5 was identified as Miguel Calzada, a missing man who was swept away while trying to rescue two children.

Body found in Brays Bayou belongs to 23-year-old man who jumped in to rescue 2 kids, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities identified a body found in Brays Bayou on Friday, ending the search for a missing man who died saving two children.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department confirmed that the body belonged to 23-year-old Miguel Calzada.

Calzada's body was found on Friday after crews had been searching for him since Wednesday. Police said Calzada went into the water to rescue two 12-year-olds who got too close to the water and fell in near the bridge at Almeda and MacGregor.

"He risked his life to save these kids. He's a hero. He did everything he could," Cmdr. Spears said in a previous report. "The guy that did save these kids' lives, he did save their lives. He should be commended as a hero."

Authorities said high water levels lowered on Friday, making the search easier for dive teams to find him.

WATCH: Body found in Brays Bayou matches description of man who jumped in to rescue 2 kids, HPD says

Up until Friday, crews used helicopters and boats with sonar technology to search up and down the bayou before dive teams could be deployed.

Spears said a group of 30 to 40 family members and friends had been searching the area. An ambulance responded to the scene on Friday to provide care for a distraught family member.

A GoFundMe page created by his family has surpassed its original goal of $10,000.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man lost in Brays Bayou after trying to help 2 children in the water, Houston police say