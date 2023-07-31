Midtown shooting victim dies after police originally say he was grazed by bullet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators have been called to a known crime trouble-spot in Midtown Houston on Monday afternoon after a person was shot to death.

The Houston Police Department originally told Eyewitness News that a shooting call in the 2000 block of Fannin Street at 2:20 p.m. left someone with a graze wound. Whoever opened fire took off on foot, police said.

HPD, though, followed that up with a tweet at 3:01 p.m. stating that one person rushed to the hospital from Fannin was pronounced dead.

Police didn't immediately explain why they changed the victim's injury severity.

A suspect description was not immediately offered.

The reported scene sits near the intersection of Fannin and Gray Street, which is a block away from the I-45 Gulf Freeway overpass and just near a Greyhound bus terminal.

In the last week, at least one previous shooting unfolded at a nearby gas station on Webster and San Jacinto.

Before Monday, ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted three homicides in the Midtown area in the past 12 months. Data over the last four years also showed something remarkable. In 2019, no homicides were reported, but in 2021, a four-year peak of 11 were counted.

