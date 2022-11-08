Midterm Elections 2022: Lawsuit filed to extend voting hours in Harris County to 8 pm

Some voters in Fort Bend County tried to cast their ballot early on Election Day, but ran into a slight snag, apparently thanks to the time change.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Organizing Project has filed suit in Harris County to keep polls open until 8 p.m. because of polling delays earlier in the day.

The lawsuit claims that certain polling locations were not opened in a timely manner at the start of Election Day.

The lawsuit contains affidavits from dozens of voters who experienced delays when they arrived on Election Day to vote in Harris County.

One voter said she arrived at a BakerRipley polling location at 6:50 a.m. on Election Day and there were already 100 people in line. The lawsuit says the location didn't open until around 11 a.m. despite the fact that polls were supposed to open at 7 a.m. The lawsuit alleges that at 8 a.m., some people in line started to leave.

At the Sunnyside Multiservice Center, a poll monitor said there were also 100 people in line at 7 a.m., but the machines didn't start working until 9:23 a.m., according to the lawsuit. The worker said "I witnessed over 200 vehicles pull up" to that location and "be redirected by poll workers to one of the seven (other) locations between 7:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m."

Now a judge must decide whether or not to grant their request.

Polls are otherwise scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to vote.

Earlier in the day, a judge in Bell County granted a request to keep its polls open until 8 p.m.

You can vote at any location within the county where you are registered to vote, just make sure you bring a valid ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver's license, passport or military ID. The full list of accepted IDs can be found at harrisvotes.com.

If you need a ride to the polls, METRO has you covered. They're offering free rides to and from voting locations.

You just have to tell the bus operator that you're going to vote. Visit ridemetro.org for more details.