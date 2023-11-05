This Week in Texas: ABC13 provides a recap of the Houston Mayoral Debate

On a new episode, This Week in Texas provides the highlights of our Houston Mayoral Debate, which ABC13 recorded live on Oct. 30. The debate featured Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator John Whitmire, former Metro Chair Gilbert Garcia, and former Houston City Council Member Jack Christie.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 offers you the highlights of our Houston Mayoral Debate, which ABC13 recorded live on Oct. 30.

The debate featured four candidates who polled with at least 4% in the most recent UH Hobby School poll. Those candidates were Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator John Whitmire, former Metro Chair Gilbert Garcia, and former Houston City Council Member Jack Christie.

This episode condenses the hour-long debate to thirty minutes and features the discussions about crime, candidate experience, the city's budget, and four closing statements.

The debate, in its entirety, is also available here.

