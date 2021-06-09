bus crash

At least 7 dead in northwest Mexico bus crash

PLAYAS de ROSARITO, Mexico (KTRK) -- At least seven people died late Tuesday when a bus overturned on a northwest Mexico highway, authorities said.

It happened outside Playas de Rosarito near Tijuana.

Initial reports from authorities indicated the bus was carrying dozens of car factory workers, but later accounts disputed the origin of the passengers.

At least six others were in serious condition at hospitals, police said.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

CNN contributed to this report.
