train crash

METRORail train crashes with car in Midtown

EMBED <>More Videos

METRORail train crashes with car in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver had to be rescued using the jaws of life after a METRORail train collided with a car in Midtown early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Alabama St. near Main around 4 a.m.

Police said the train was traveling northbound along Main Street and the car was traveling westbound on Alabama when they collided.



Crews said they had to use the jaws of life to rescue the driver of the car from the wreckage.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

All lanes of Main Street and Alabama were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. The roads have since reopened.

The northbound red METRORail has also reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonmetrocar crashtrain accidentcar accidenttrain crashtrains
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN CRASH
Union Pacific employee injured in train derailment in Houston
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Train crashes into stalled 18-wheeler in Montgomery Co.
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
TOP STORIES
Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help
Officer accused of watching 8 inmates attack fellow inmate
Woman robbed in driveway after trip to bank, police say
Record highs ahead of strong cold front this weekend
Houston Methodist confirms 8 omicron COVID-19 cases
Costco's new perk: online shopping discounts
Bob Dole services begin as 'American giant' lies in state
Show More
Human skeletal remains found in front of home in NE Houston, HPD says
Brazosport ISD parents claim district lax on bullying
Texas officials promise 'lights will stay on' this winter
Islamic Arts Festival seeks to build bridges across diverse cultures
'This is not a joke': Klein ISD student expelled after online threats
More TOP STORIES News