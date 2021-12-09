METRORail train crashes with car in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver had to be rescued using the jaws of life after a METRORail train collided with a car in Midtown early Thursday morning.The crash happened in the 900 block of Alabama St. near Main around 4 a.m.Police said the train was traveling northbound along Main Street and the car was traveling westbound on Alabama when they collided.Crews said they had to use the jaws of life to rescue the driver of the car from the wreckage.It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.All lanes of Main Street and Alabama were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. The roads have since reopened.The northbound red METRORail has also reopened.