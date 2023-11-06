METRO's Silver Line bus lanes in Galleria area not meeting ridership expectations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO has spent tens of millions of dollars to create a bus rapid transit line through the heart of Houston's Galleria area.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

When METRO began construction on the Silver Line's dedicated bus lanes, it was a different time, years before the pandemic.

RELATED: Houston business owners concerned about METRO's proposed bus rapid transit

Business owners concerned about METRO "Hopefully, our quality withstands it, but I know we're going to lose business," one business owner said.

But as time went by, following the line's opening in 2020, records show just about 1,000 people are riding it per day, failing to reach METRO's expectations.

On Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., after Monday Night Football, ABC13 takes a closer look at the numbers and why METRO is set to spend billions more on bus rapid transit lines in the future.

For more updates on this story, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.