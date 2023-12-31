METRO offering free rides on New Year's Eve to prevent drunk driving

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- In an effort to help prevent drunk driving, METRO is once again offering free rides to revelers on New Year's Eve.

Free rides will begin at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail, METRORapid, and METROLift services.

Local bus, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 will follow Sunday schedules. Park & Ride routes will not operate, but METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be open.

METROLift subscription trips will be canceled. Trips will only be available to those who made reservations before Friday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m.

For New Year's Day, Jan. 1:

Local buses, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb will operate on a Sunday schedule.

No Park & Ride service.

METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be closed.

Customer Care Center will be closed.

METRO's RideStore and Lost & Found will be closed.