Get ready to rodeo! Parking, transportation tips to know before heading to RodeoHouston 2024

Tuesday is opening night for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and ABC13 wants to ensure you have the smoothest ride into and out of the event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is now underway, and we're showing you how to get around without getting stuck in traffic.

From an opportunity to pay for parking in advance, an improved experience on the RodeoHouston app, construction near NRG Park, and more -- ABC13 has everything you need to know before you hit the road to the rodeo.

With thousands of rodeo visitors every day, you may want to ride the METRORail Red Line for curbside dropoff.

"We really want to encourage people to take the METRO. It is right here, and it's only $1.25 each way," Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo spokesperson Danielle Grossman said.

But if that's not for you, there is parking on-site for $25. The 610 Lot has thousands of new spaces this season with additional tram service.

Rideshare pickups and drop-offs are in the east end of Yellow Lot 35. Vehicles can enter through Yellow Lot B from Main Street.

Public passenger drop-off is at Gate 9 off Kirby Drive. To get there, take Main Street to Westridge and head east to Gate 9.

Don't forget Park & Ride allows you to leave your car near home and ride a shuttle to NRG Park.

It's also worth checking out the updated RodeoHouston app.

"This year, our app got a complete overhaul. It so much more user-friendly," Grossman said.

Tickets to the grounds and concert, carnival tickets, and detailed parking information, including real-time parking availability, can all be found in the app.

While you can still pay for parking with a card or cash, you can now pay for parking in advance online.

"Rummaging to find 25 bucks in the back of your car when you're on your way to rodeo is not fun for anyone," Grossman said. "So if you can prepay it that would be great for everyone. And hopefully, eventually, we'll get to the point where we can be cashless but right now we're offering both options."

The weekend rodeo shows will start one hour earlier this season and concerts should easily end by 7 p.m., giving you time to stick around for more rodeo fun, which could have an added benefit when you head home.

"Everyone is going to be leaving staggered and it's not going to cause a big influx of people or a digress of people at the same time," Grossman said.

Coming or going, you'll want to avoid construction happening within view of NRG Park.

The lane closures for a wastewater project cause congestion even on a normal day. Murworth between Main and Buffalo Speedway and Buffalo Speedway between Main and Braeswood are down to one lane in each direction so you may have to skip your favorite short-cut into the park.

"Planning ahead is crucial and it's going to lead to a less stressful experience," Grossman said.

For more parking and transportation information, visit the RodeoHouston website.

