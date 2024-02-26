METRO announces several transit services will offer free rides to polls on Election Day

As early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, here's what voters need to know for this Texas primary election.

As early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, here's what voters need to know for this Texas primary election.

As early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, here's what voters need to know for this Texas primary election.

As early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, here's what voters need to know for this Texas primary election.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Registered voters will be eligible for free rides to Houston-area polling locations on March 5 to vote in the 2024 primary elections.

The video above is from a previous report.



The details

Officials with the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County announced on Feb. 22 that the following METRO transit services will be available at no charge:

Voters only need to inform bus operators or fare inspectors that they're going to, or returning from, the polls. The service is being offered in partnership with the League of Women Voters, according to the news release.

RELATED: Voting rights activist hopeful for turnout and engagement in March 5 primary election



What residents should know

More information on polling locations can be found on the Harris Votes website. Voters can also learn more about what to bring on election day, who is on the ballot this year and more at communityimpact.com/election.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspaper.