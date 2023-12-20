Robbery suspect dies after crashing into METRO bus in north Harris County near Airtex, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected robber is dead after a series of events that began at a Dollar General and ended with the suspect crashing into a METRO bus Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News heard chatter regarding the crash at about 1:30 p.m., when deputies said they were responding to a wreck involving a METRO bus on Ella and Airtex Boulevard.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that an aggravated robbery happened nearby, and led to a vehicle striking a METRO bus.

Deputies said an armed man allegedly robbed a Dollar General Store at 15045 Ella Blvd. and the manager fired shots at the suspect, striking him. He took off in a vehicle and hit a METRO bus about a block away, according to the sheriff's office.

METRO said there were six passengers, including the driver, aboard the bus during the crash. Officials said no one on the bus was seriously injured.

SkyEye was above the scene, where a child could be seen getting medical attention. Investigators didn't say whether the child was on the bus.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the robbery suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

METRO posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about traffic near the area, saying the northbound lanes on Route 099 are affected on Ella and Airtex.

