ABC13 town hall to focus on mental illness among Black youth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.
A tragedy is unfolding among Black families, as new data shows rising suicide risk among Black children and teens compared to their white peers.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Black youth are among the populations with the highest rates of reported suicide attempts, with 11.8% of Black teens ages 14-18 saying they had attempted suicide over the previous 10 years, compared to 7.9% of white and 8.9% of Hispanic and Latin youth.
Eyewitness News senior digital producer Brittaney Wilmore is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, Nov. 10 (7 - 8 p.m. CST), highlighting what is behind this troubling trend, and connecting viewers with resources that can save their life or the lives of people they love.
NOTE: Video above is from a previously published report - High rate of suicide among young, African American boys, data shows
Viewers can submit their questions for possible inclusion in next Thursday's town hall here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
The CDC study also showed an even greater difference between reported suicide attempts among Black female students, who accounted for 15.2% of attempts compared to 9.4% of white and 11.9% of Hispanic or Latin female students.
Black girls are now twice as likely as Black boys to attempt suicide, according to a 2021 report by the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research.
Experts told ABC News in July the disproportionate risk for Black youth can be traced to a variety of factors, including lack of mental health care access and awareness of mental illness symptoms, social stigma surrounding this topic, and medical and structural racism.
In Houston, about 15% of Black residents do not have health insurance, according to the ABC Owned Television Stations' Equity Report, compared to about 8% of white residents.
A 13 Investigates analysis of state data found 81% of Texas public school districts did not meet the American School Counselor Association's recommended ratio of a maximum 250 students for every counselor last school year.
We also found nearly 8% of all Texas public school districts could not provide a single counselor or psychologist on staff.
About 12% of Texas public school districts only have a part-time counselor or psychologist.
