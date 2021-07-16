Men wanted for robbing man outside W. Houston apartment pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects responsible for assaulting a man, who was hanging out at his apartment pool, and stealing some of the valuables he had on him.It happened back on May 29 in the 13000 block of Westheimer Road.The victim told police he was approached by two men who then punched him in the face.The victim lost consciousness and woke up only to realize that the men had stolen his Gucci glasses and bag, according to police.Police don't have much of a description to go on. The men have been described only as Black males, and they were wearing white T-shirts at the time of the crime.If you know any information regarding the robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects may result in a payment up to $5,000.