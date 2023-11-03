Memorial Park to unveil new, state-of-the-art running complex this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's most popular destination for runners - recently voted one of the best in Texas - just stepped up its game in a major way. Memorial Park will unveil its new, state-of-art running complex on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Encompassing years of planning and constructing, this new complex features the 400-meter Roy H. Cullen Timing Track, a viewing deck, an event plaza, several gathering spaces, trails, and more. More than a simple running track, the complex is designed to be a central gathering spot for all Memorial Park visitors, notes Memorial Park Conservancy executive director Shellye Arnold. The complex will also serve as a new gateway to the park's Bayou Wilds trails.

Locals are invited to a grand opening celebration of the complex (7575 North Picnic Ln.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will feature music by DJ Johnny J, activities for all ages, giveaways, and more. Pets are welcome at the event; make sure to keep those speedy doggos off the track. A Vendor Village will feature local businesses and organizations, including Juice Land, Houston Marathon, HOKA, and Lean Body. Food and drinks, including hot dogs, popcorn, and popsicles, will be available for purchase.

