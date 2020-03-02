abc13 plus memorial

Memorial HS teacher battling brain cancer swims to help others

By Charles Miller
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Adam Schoen is a well-known 12th grade English teacher at Memorial High School.

In 2018, Schoen was diagnosed with brain cancer and was forced to miss the entire school year.

"It was a lonely existence," said Schoen. "Being isolated at home, until my wife got home from work, was very different."

The school teacher also had to go through rehab to regain strength on the right side of his body. He couldn't sit-up following his brain surgery, and he eventually had to re-learn how to walk.

Thankfully, Schoen has recovered and has returned to teaching at Memorial High School.

"Mr. Schoen is a great person," says Daniel, one of his students. "I really appreciate him and want well-being for him."

In April, Schoen will be giving back to others who are in the situation he was in last year.

While he can't return to more high impact sports, he has taken to swimming, and he'll be participating in Swim Across America, a half mile race in Lake Houston.

He's swimming to raise money for MD Anderson Cancer Center.

You can learn more about Schoen's swim and Swim Across America at swimacrossamerica.org.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonswimmingabc13 plusmd anderson cancer centergood newscancerabc13 plus memorialfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
Family tradition continues at Leibman's since 1979
"Vote For The Goat" show teaches kids about democracy
Try French escargot at the Bistro Provence restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News