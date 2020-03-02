Memorial HS teacher battling brain cancer swims to help others

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Adam Schoen is a well-known 12th grade English teacher at Memorial High School.
In 2018, Schoen was diagnosed with brain cancer and was forced to miss the entire school year.
"It was a lonely existence," said Schoen. "Being isolated at home, until my wife got home from work, was very different."
The school teacher also had to go through rehab to regain strength on the right side of his body. He couldn't sit-up following his brain surgery, and he eventually had to re-learn how to walk.
Thankfully, Schoen has recovered and has returned to teaching at Memorial High School.
"Mr. Schoen is a great person," says Daniel, one of his students. "I really appreciate him and want well-being for him."
In April, Schoen will be giving back to others who are in the situation he was in last year.
While he can't return to more high impact sports, he has taken to swimming, and he'll be participating in Swim Across America, a half mile race in Lake Houston.
He's swimming to raise money for MD Anderson Cancer Center.
You can learn more about Schoen's swim and Swim Across America at swimacrossamerica.org.
