Memorial Park land bridge tunnel opens to Houston drivers

EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial Drive tunnel opens today to eastbound vehicular traffic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians who have been eagerly waiting for the new Memorial Park land bridge tunnel to open can finally check it out.

The bridge opened to eastbound traffic Monday morning, Memorial Park Conservancy announced.

The conservancy said that every aspect of this project makes a difference in the overall enjoyment of the park along with helping with storm water drainage and the local ecosystem.

The tunnels are the first of their kind in Texas and are 25-feet tall by 54-feet.

The land bridge will reunite the north and south side of the park and will provide a safe way for pedestrians and animals to access both sides of the park.

Drivers should expect the westbound traffic tunnels some time in April.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Body being recovered from pond belongs to man who jumped in, HPD says
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Pollen problems continue, but rain could wash it away midweek
Status hearing scheduled today on Astroworld Festival civil case
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
WATCH: Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture Oscar
Show More
Matlin hopes 'CODA' Oscar win 'opens the floodgates' for deaf actors
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Woman accused of taking off in Metro PD patrol car charged
Husband and wife crossing road killed by driver going 70 mph, HPD says
Men caught in shooting with potential buyer answering Craigslist ad
More TOP STORIES News