Memorial Park land bridge tunnel opens to Houston drivers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians who have been eagerly waiting for the new Memorial Park land bridge tunnel to open can finally check it out.The bridge opened to eastbound traffic Monday morning, Memorial Park Conservancy announced.The conservancy said that every aspect of this project makes a difference in the overall enjoyment of the park along with helping with storm water drainage and the local ecosystem.The tunnels are the first of their kind in Texas and are 25-feet tall by 54-feet.The land bridge will reunite the north and south side of the park and will provide a safe way for pedestrians and animals to access both sides of the park.Drivers should expect the westbound traffic tunnels some time in April.