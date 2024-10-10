Kemah businesses file lawsuit claiming 6th Street closure caused financial losses

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A stretch of 6th Street in Kemah has been closed to drivers for two months, leaving businesses worried about their financial losses.

Restaurants in Kemah's Lighthouse District are not used to a quiet lunchtime. The general manager of Bakkhus Taverna Lance Cumpian, says sales are down 50%.

"We would have guests inside sitting at the bar, probably at least twice what I'm doing currently," Cumpian said.

He and other restaurant managers say it's been like this for the past two months since the street was blocked off.

"There's no vehicle access. I've had employees leave because of it," Cumpian said.

A lawsuit filed by several businesses against the city claims the road was shut down because of the city's street projects plan. Brian Kilpatrick is representing them as their attorney.

"By putting a pavilion and putting other obstructions in the street, that is explicitly not allowed for any city to do. Especially not a general law city like Kemah. To do anything like this, you'd have to get the property owner's consent," Kilpatrick said.

The lawsuit goes on to say the city didn't have all of their property owner's permission.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city, and it responded with the following statement:

"We are unable to comment on any ongoing lawsuits at this time, as the matter is currently under legal review."

The owners just want things back to normal.

A district judge recently issued a temporary restraining order that allowed the street to reopen. VooDoo Hut, who is also involved in the lawsuit, reported an increase in sales.

"We actually had a great weekend had patrons able to park on Sixth Street on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and I felt like it helped with traffic," Jordan Paultz, GM of operations of Voodoo Hut, said.

The temporary restraining order has since been rescinded, and now the bollards are back up. Kilpatrick has filed a motion to to reinstate it as the battle between the city and these businesses plays out in court.

