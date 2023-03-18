What to do when someone you know goes missing

Authorities search for 68-year-old woman who's been missing since Thursday, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old woman after she disappeared Thursday in west Houston, according to police.

The video above is about what you should do if a loved one goes missing.

Melba Cloud was last seen in the 12800 block of Ashford Brook Drive on March 16 at about 9 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored Nigerian shirt with blue pants that have a white stripe down the side and blue Crocs, according to investigators.

Police describe Cloud as a Black woman with brown eyes, short gray hair, weighing 180 pounds, and 6 feet tall.

If you have any information about Cloud's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.