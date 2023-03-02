2023 Final Four: Houston's countdown to final month before marquee sports event comes to town

The city of Houston is just several weeks away from being the center of the basketball universe when the Final Four tips off at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we usher in March, we welcome the month known for its madness on the college basketball court. And, in a matter of weeks, March Madness will culminate in the city of Houston.

"This is all we've been working for as a city for years," Holly Kesterson, president of the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four Local Organizing Committee, told ABC13 on Wednesday. "We are getting so close to the big excitement. I am just over the moon about it."

March 1 means we're exactly one month from Final Four Saturday at NRG Stadium, where the NCAA men's national semifinals will be played.

Currently, the University of Houston Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the nation and are the favorites to win the NCAA title. However, even if the Coogs do not reach the Final Four in their hometown, there's still going to be a bunch of Houstonians out and about in our wonderful city.

Kesterson said 100% of volunteer shifts have been filled for Final Four weekend. That means 2,500 of our neighbors stepped up to make the 2023 Final Four the best one yet.

"I think, at the end of the day, we want people to get to know Houston for what we, as the locals, know it to be: a great, great event city," Kesterson said. "The hospitality, the experience, the restaurants, the things to do over and above just Final Four activities. We know Houston is amazing, and I think people are going to have that experience and remember that when they're here. Visitors are going to walk away very, very pleasantly surprised as to what Houston has to offer as a big city."

