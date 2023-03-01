Lil Nas X, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw among the artists performing in March Madness Music Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't love a free concert? As the NCAA's Final Four event starts to make its way to Houston, the lineup for the March Madness Music Festival has been released, and it looks amazing.

The concert at Discovery Green Park will feature Grammy-award-winning rapper Lil Nas X and Grammy-nominated singer Maggie Rogers, with performances from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Country music legends Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, as well as Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, will play at Discovery Green on Sunday, April 2, with performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can register for free tickets on the NCAA website.

The Men's Final Four begins with the national semifinals on April 1 and then the national championship on April 3.

This marks the fourth time that the city of Houston hosts the Final Four. The first time was back in 1971.