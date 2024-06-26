Houston athletes Simone Biles and C.J. Stroud nominated for 2024 ESPYS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2024 ESPYS nominations are here, and two Houston athletes made the list!

The ESPYS are ESPN's annual celebration of all things sports, during which top athletes are crowned in a variety of categories. This year, tennis superstar Serena Williams is the host.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is nominated for "Best Breakthrough Athlete" and Houston-native Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is nominated for "Best Comeback Athlete."

Stroud, who is only 22 years old, was selected by the Texans with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made waves in his first NFL season, throwing for more than 4,100 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Texans to the AFC South title.

Earlier this month, Biles won her 9th U.S. Championships gymnastics title ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The win sparked a conversation about Biles' big Olympic comeback after she made headlines when she withdrew from the team final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She suffered from a disorienting condition gymnasts call "the twisties," when an acrobat's mind and body feel dangerously out of sync.

You can watch the ESPYS live on July 11 at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

Full list of nominees:

Best Athlete, Men's Sports



Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers

Scottie Scheffler, Golf

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women's Sports



Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Coco Gauff, tennis

Nelly Korda, golf

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete



Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Juju Watkins, USC Women's Basketball

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Best Record-Breaking Performance



49ers Christian Mccaffrey scores a TD for a record-breaking 17 straight games

Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA's all-time scoring leader, breaking Pete Maravich's record

Tara Vanderveer, Stanford Women's Basketball - Gets 1,203rd win to pass Coach K for most by any coach in NCAA basketball history

Max Verstappen wins record 10th consecutive race with victory at Italian Grand Prix

Best Championship Performance



Michigan's Blake Corum and Will Johnson, 2024 College Football National Championship MVPs

Kayla Martello, Boston College Women's Lacrosse

Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSLChampionship MVP

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Best Comeback Athlete



Simone Biles, gymnast

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women's Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Best Play



Jayda Coleman calls game sending Oklahoma to their 4th-straight championship (6/4/24)

Anthony Edwards dunk of the year (3/18/24)

Alabama scores on 4th & 31 to win Auburn (11/25/23)

Lamar Jackson caught his own pass & ran with it (1/28/24)

Best Team



South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women's Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

University of Connecticut Huskies, NCAA Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Boston Celtics, NBA

Florida Panthers, NHL

Texas Rangers, MLB

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports



Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Zach Edey, Purdue Men's Basketball

Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports



Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Best Athlete with a Disability



Jaydin Blackwell, World Champion Sprinter

Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding Champion

Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist

Best NFL Player



Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best MLB Player



Ronald Acuña , Atlanta Braves

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Best NHL Player



Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player



Luka Doni, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Joki, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player



Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver



Ryan Blaney, NASCAR

Matt Hagan, NHRA

Álex Palou, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter



Islam Makhachev

Sean O'Malley

Alex Pereira

Zhang Weili

Best Boxer



Terence Crawford

Seniesa Estrada

Naoya Inoue

Oleksandr Usyk

Best Soccer Player



Aitana Bonmatí, Spain

Naomi Girma, Uswnt

Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid

Best Golfer



Nelly Korda

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Lilia Vu

Best Tennis Player



Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Coco Gauff