Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 1 degree hotter after receiving her diploma from TSU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion took the stage in Houston Saturday afternoon. This time it was to get her diploma.

The Grammy-winning artist received a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.



Megan started her journey at Prairie View A&M before transferring to TSU.

Despite fame, she vowed to finish college, not only for herself, but for her grandmother and mother who died in the same month.



The video above was taken at TSU's commencement where you can see Megan ecstatic to get her diploma handed to her by President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

She was supposed to perform in Houston this month at 713 Music Hall, but late last month, she announced she was cancelling it out of respect for the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

