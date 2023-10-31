A Houston woman was punched in the face and robbed while working at a medical plaza on St. Joseph Parkway in downtown Houston, HPD says.

Employee punched in the face before suspect takes off with her wallet in downtown Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect accused of punching a woman at her job inside a medical plaza in downtown Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the robbery happened on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at a medical plaza located at the 1300 block of St. Joseph Parkway.

Investigators said at about 4:40 p.m., the suspect walked into the medical plaza and approached a woman who was working inside the business on the 12th floor.

The suspect allegedly threatened the woman, demanding her iPad and wallet.

Authorities said the woman screamed and began recording the suspect with her phone. That's when the suspect allegedly punched her repeatedly in the face, threw her iPad in the trash, and ran off with her wallet.

Houston police posted the cell phone footage and surveillance video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the surveillance video, the suspect can be seen entering the building and running toward three women in scrubs.

One of the women appears to chase the suspect out of the building while recording with a cell phone.

After an exchange of words, the cell phone video shows the suspect leaving through an elevator.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who is about 50 to 55 years old and is about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas pullover and gray pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly and refer to HPD case #1495793-23 if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.