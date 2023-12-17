Grandfather killed when shots fired during grandson's birthday party in Meadowbrook, HPD says

Two suspects are wanted after a man was killed at his grandson's birthday party near the Gulf Freeway in Houston's Meadowbrook neighborhood, HPD says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed when a fight turned into a shooting at his home during a birthday party in southeast Houston on Sunday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said they're looking for two suspects who may be juveniles. Det. J.L. Diaz described the suspects as two younger Hispanic males, and one may have been related to the female partygoers.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on Juliabora Street in the Meadowbrook neighborhood when people who weren't invited to began showing up.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 67-year-old man who lived at the home shot inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

A female was also shot and taken to the Texas Children's Hospital. Authorities did not disclose her age.

Police said there were about 60 to 70 people at the party, which was a birthday celebration for the victim's grandson, Michael Sanchez.

Sanchez spoke with Eyewitness News, saying his grandfather was more of a dad to him and took care of him up to his 18th birthday.

"Not only was I about to be 18, but I was supposed to graduate this year, too. Now he can't even see me graduate with my cap or anything, " Sanchez told ABC13.

Sanchez said he lived inside the home most of his life, and he's heartbroken.

ABC13 also spoke to a neighbor who said he was out in his driveway early this morning when he heard the shooting happen.

"When that shotgun shot, it sounded like it was like right there in my yard. "Boom!" I ran up to my door, peeping out the door, and I saw how everybody was just running," neighbor Joel White said.

Diaz said one person is being questioned after being arrested a few blocks away from the shooting.

"After the shooting, a large number of people scattered into the streets. Several of them have been detained by our responding officers. Several of them were found to be carrying firearms. There may be charges forthcoming out of those," Commander Isaac Duplechain said.

