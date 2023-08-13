A fundraiser will be held at a downtown Houston bar, Pitch 25, by former Houston Dynamo player Brian Ching to raise efforts for wildfires in Maui.

Hawaii-born Houston Dynamo legend to host fundraiser for town ravaged by wildfires in Maui

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death toll has risen to at least 80 people after wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, according to county officials.

"It's hard to recognize. It's apocalyptic in a lot of ways, and I just feel terrible," Brian Ching said.

Ching, a former Houston Dynamo player, grew up on Oahu but has loved ones on Maui, including his niece, who lost her home to the fires.

"In an instant, people's lives change," he said.

Ching made history as the first Hawaiian on the US Men's National Soccer Team.

"I feel a little awkward actually in that sense." he laughed. "I feel like now that I am where I am, and I've had the career that I've had. I'm able to give back a little bit more."

Ching said he hopes to do that with his bar in downtown Houston, Pitch 25, this month. It sits in the shadow of Shell Energy Stadium, where he once played.

On Sunday, they will donate 10% of their profits to the Maui United Way. Fifty percent of all Kona beer sales will also be donated.

"If you can afford it, please donate," Ching said.

