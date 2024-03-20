Join hundreds of walkers at UH to support Black breast cancer patients and survivors

Sisters Network joined ABC13 to talk about the importance of early mammograms and a big walk happening Saturday in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know breast cancer doesn't discriminate, but it is having an oversized impact on our Black community.

Black women under 35 are two times more likely to be diagnosed, and three times more likely to die of breast cancer, according to data from Sisters Network Inc., the nation's leading voice on Black breast cancer survivorship.

Even more concerning, Black women of all ages are now 42% more likely to die of breast cancer than women of other backgrounds.

"The statistics are staggering," said Caleen Allen, Sisters Network's vice president. "We, as an organization, believe there is a Black breast cancer crisis."

While disparities in health care access contribute to some of these issues, researchers have yet to determine a cause for increased risk to Black women.

Allen said the only certainty is that early detection is needed to save lives, with baseline screenings now recommended at age 35.

"We are getting it younger, we are getting it more aggressive, and we're dying more frequently," Allen said. "Being proactive and being your own patient advocate is critical to your own health care."

It's through this urgent lens that Sisters Network is preparing for its 14th annual Stop the Silence National African Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run at University of Houston.

This historic walk, set for Saturday, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., will take participants through Lynn Eusan Park as they raise funds to support breast cancer survivors.

Proceeds will also pay for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women, and those early detection screenings Allen said are so vital to survival.

"Let's face it: breast cancer is in no one's budget," Allen said. "The need is great, and it's vast... and so we try to lift that."

To date, the Houston-based nonprofit has provided nearly $1.4 million in support nationally through its Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program.

"Our Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run is more than just a race. It's a movement," said Jackson, who serves as Sisters Network's founder and CEO. "Each step taken symbolizes the journey and courage of breast cancer survivors, honors the memory of those we lost... and amplifies the importance of early detection in the Black community."

Walkers and runners can register now at StoptheSilenceWalk.org.

Lynn Eusan Park is located at 4400 Calhoun Rd., in Houston.

