winter storm

Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as shelter during winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- He came in clutch during Hurricane Harvey, and now, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is doing it again. This time, he's opening Gallery Furniture's doors to get people out of their cold homes.

Power outages that have lasted longer than 24 hours have forced people to urgently seek warmth as the region grapples with this historic winter storm.

Many have nowhere to go. As a result, Mattress Mack has opened Gallery Furniture as a shelter.

The store is located at 6006 North Freeway.

Houstonians will remember Mattress Mack did the same thing without hesitation in 2017, when Harvey crippled the area. According to this weather.gov report, many areas received more than 40 inches of rain in a four-day period.

Harvey had peak accumulations of over 60 inches of rain.

At that time, Mattress Mack ordered employees to pick up people stranded in their homes and cars. They were then brought to the Gallery Furniture showroom and warehouse on the North Freeway, as well as a second showroom in Richmond off the Grand Parkway.

If you're unable to make it to the shelter at Gallery Furniture, there are a number of shelters and warming stations open to help those in need.

The video above is from this week's continuing coverage on the severe winter weather.

