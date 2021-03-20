Matthew McConaughey holds benefit for Texas winter storm victims

SEE RELATED STORY: Run for Texas governor now 'a real consideration,' Matthew McConaughey says
On Sunday, March 21, he and wife Camilla Alves McConaughey will host "We're Texas," a virtual revival concert to raise funds for those impacted by February's catastrophic winter storms. The show begins at 7 p.m. and is available online via Matthew McConaughey's YouTube channel.
The lineup is a mix of famous Texas natives and residents, ranging from pop superstars to Oscar winners to top-tier athletes. Lone Star State musicians slated to perform include Leon Bridges, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum, and Randy Rogers.
Proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the McConaugheys' Just Keep Livin' Texas Relief Fund that is distributing funds to organizations providing critical care and resources during the recovery process.
