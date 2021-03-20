fundraiser

Matthew McConaughey holds benefit for Texas winter storm victims

Actor Matthew McConaughey is gathering some of the state's most beloved celebrities for a star-studded fundraising concert to benefit victims of last month's Texas winter storm.

SEE RELATED STORY: Run for Texas governor now 'a real consideration,' Matthew McConaughey says

On Sunday, March 21, he and wife Camilla Alves McConaughey will host "We're Texas," a virtual revival concert to raise funds for those impacted by February's catastrophic winter storms. The show begins at 7 p.m. and is available online via Matthew McConaughey's YouTube channel.



The lineup is a mix of famous Texas natives and residents, ranging from pop superstars to Oscar winners to top-tier athletes. Lone Star State musicians slated to perform include Leon Bridges, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum, and Randy Rogers.

Proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the McConaugheys' Just Keep Livin' Texas Relief Fund that is distributing funds to organizations providing critical care and resources during the recovery process.

The video above is from a previous story.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcertcelebritywinter stormtexas newsactordisaster reliefhouston culturemapfundraisersevere weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
Another Houston Astro joins disaster relief efforts with a fundraiser
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at Pasadena church
11-year-old injured, man killed in W. Houston shooting
5 shot at N. Houston after-hours nightclub
Man missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Passenger killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist killed in Beltway 8 crash
Happy first day of spring!
Show More
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, March 20
Major road closures could slow you down this weekend
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
More TOP STORIES News