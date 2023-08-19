5 boaters rescued from overturned vessel near Matagorda in southeast Texas, US Coast Guard says

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were rescued from Matagorda waters after being aboard an overturned vessel Thursday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Matagorda County Sheriff's Office said the vessel started taking on water at about 8:53 p.m.

Watchstanders, with the Houston-Galveston sector, said they sent an aircrew that was already near Corpus Christi to the area and deployed a helicopter from the coast guard's Houston station to help.

When the helicopter crew arrived, they lowered a rescue swimmer who guided the five boaters into the water and hauled them to safety one by one.

Authorities said no one was injured, and the helicopter crew safely took the boaters to Station Freeport.

"Thanks to the amazing cooperation and coordination between our Coast Guard units, we were able to swiftly come to the aid of the five stranded boaters whose cell phones failed them in their time of need," Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Beasley said in a news release. "This incident underscores the critical role of VHF radios communication in maritime safety, proving that reliable communication can make all the difference in ensuring a swift and successful rescue."