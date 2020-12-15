gun violence

Ft. Bend Co. Sheriff-elect after 2 teen brothers killed: 'We have more work to do'

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of two teen brothers dying in an act of violence, Fort Bend County's top prosecutor and new sheriff revealed on Tuesday that their area is also seeing an unhealthy uptick in crime over the course of the pandemic.

District Attorney Brian Middleton and incoming sheriff Eric Fagan, along with State Rep. Don Reynolds, presided over a news conference that expressed their concern over growing violence in the county, with the murders of 17-year-old Jonathan Massey and his younger brother, 15-year-old Devin Massey, as the boiling point.

"When we have children in our community gunned down execution-style, clearly we have more work to do," said Fagan, who offered his plan to solve the growing pandemic within the pandemic.

The killings of the Massey brothers hit particularly hard for Reynolds, who said he knew both of them personally.

SEE MORE: Teen brothers were 'randomly murdered' in Fort Bend Co. shooting, family says

Overall, Houston area law enforcement is seeing crimes across the board deepening. The city of Houston alone is on pace to record nearly 400 homicides in 2020, and as 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg pointed out, the coronavirus has created astronomical backlog of criminal court cases in Harris County.

SEE ALSO: Victims wait as courts face unprecedented COVID-19 delays
The number of cases awaiting trial has grown by more than 15,000 during COVID-19-related court shutdowns, with some witnesses even dying.



This story is developing. All updates can be found in this article.

