2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead and one person is injured after a triple shooting in Fort Bend County Saturday night.

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Broadmore around 9 p.m.

Deputies on the scene said two people were found dead and one person was transported to the hospital in and unknown condition.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.

