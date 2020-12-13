2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Fort Bend County

Shooting: 300 Broadmore, Fresno. 2 DOA. 1 transported. @CaitilinPIO will be media POC. pic.twitter.com/bnNYcCmnbT — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 13, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead and one person is injured after a triple shooting in Fort Bend County Saturday night.Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Broadmore around 9 p.m.Deputies on the scene said two people were found dead and one person was transported to the hospital in and unknown condition.ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.