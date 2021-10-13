woman killed

Family and friends 'March for Justice' after woman's carjacking death

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Marchers demand bond reform after woman's carjacking death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a woman reportedly killed by a suspect who was out of jail on bond marched for justice on Houston's east end today, calling for bond reform in Harris County.

The demands of the crowd echoed feelings from across the city. Those at the march said the death of 71-year-old Martha Medina would not have happened if a Harris County judge had not released a suspect on bond.



Medina was killed outside a McDonald's at the 400 block of Uvalde Road in east Harris County on Sept. 23.

Court records show the 40-year-old suspect, Andrew Williams, was out on bond in connection with a previous capital murder charge from 2019, and also out on bond for an aggravated assault that same year.

RELATED: E. Harris Co. purse-snatching suspect denied bond as court reveals he may have followed victim
EMBED More News Videos

A man has been charged with capital murder in a robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald's last month in east Harris County.



Williams is accused of stealing Medina's purse, hitting her with his car and taking off. Medina was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Marchers met at Guadalupe Square Wednesday and marched to the Harris County Criminal Justice Center.

Medina's family said from the beginning that violent suspects should not receive low bond amounts.

SEE ALSO: 'Get a job!' Sheriff Ed Gonzalez exasperated after yet another senseless tragedy
EMBED More News Videos

Martha Medina was leaving McDonald's when she was robbed and killed. Deputies believe she tried to take a photo of the suspect before she was killed. Now, the sheriff is calling out the suspect to do better.



The family and FIEL Houston are asking to overhaul the bail reform movement that marchers say is letting dangerous criminals back on the street by setting low bond amounts. FIEL is a Houston-based, immigrant-led civil rights organization.

"We are not invisible. We are not going anywhere. We are tired of these things happening in our streets," Medina's daughter Lordes said. "It's not possible that while I was trying to put this march together, I found out about another three cases within my church members. That's less than 10 miles from where I live."

The father of David Castro, a teen killed in a road rage shooting by an accused suspect who was also out on bond, also voiced his concerns at the march.

RELATED: Father of 17-year-old slain in road rage shooting after Astros game demands policy change on bonds
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.



"Because we have lawmakers who are not making laws that can distinguish between people who are writing hot checks and people who are killing people," Paul Castro said. "The person who killed my son was guilty of two armed robberies and served time. He was on the streets for not even nine months, took a gun again, and acted in anger."

Organizers say that bail reform was intended to keep low income, minor offenders out of jail, but the movement has turned into what they call a "revolving door for violent offenders," something marchers say must stop.

"I wish we didn't have to meet under these circumstances, but now that we are, we must find justice in these bad situations so that changes can come," Ceasar Espinoza with FIEL said. "So that no other family has to suffer the insurmountable pain that these families have suffered."

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countyhit and runbondsmurderrobberymcdonaldswoman killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News