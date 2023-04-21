Fort Bend ISD's Marshall HS track & field team ties 2nd all-time record at 39.80

The Buffs stuck around for the competition, and ABC13 Eyewitness Sports spoke to Coach Lloyd Banks about the accomplishment.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An impressive record was reached at Thurgood Marshall High School in Fort Bend ISD where the defending 5A state champions hosted a track meet.

And, they pulled it off at a 4-by-100 relay.

Their time? The track stars finished in at 39.80.

It's the fastest in the nation this season, and that tied with the second fastest all-time high school record.

ABC13 Eyewitness Sports spoke to their coach who says it's all about focus.

"I'm proud of them though. They got to stick around. They were determined to," Coach Lloyd Banks said.

The Buffs won the area meet but say it's not over yet. A few runners qualified for the regional meet next week, and if they do well there, they are off to state.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Fort Bend Marshall, Summer Creek win state titles at state track meet in Austin

Under new leadership, the Thurgood Marshall HS swim team makes a fierce comeback