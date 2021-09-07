deadly shooting

2 people shot to death in murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Houston, police say

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot to death in lobby of Marriott Marquis Houston hotel, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot to death in the lobby of a Marriott hotel in downtown Houston on Tuesday in what police say was a murder-suicide.

It happened at the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel on Walker Street at around 3:33 p.m.



According to an update issued by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, when officers arrived, they found a woman and a man dead in the lobby.

Finner described the victim as a white female in her late 20s. The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s.

He confirmed the shooting was a murder-suicide.

"The gentleman did come in at some point ... shot the female and then immediately shot himself," said Finner.

The chief said this wasn't a random shooting and said investigators believe there was some sort of relationship between the two.


"Both of them came in with suitcases," explained Finner, who said officers have spent the afternoon speaking with hotel management. "They did have conversations that led people to believe they knew each other."

Investigators say no one else was injured.

One witness told ABC13 several people had to run out of the lobby and said he was on the phone with his brother when he heard gunshots.

"The phone actually cut off immediately so the first thing I did was call him right back," he said. "When I got in touch with him, he said [guests] were actually running out of a back door and were outside."

The hotel is a popular getaway spot known for its rooftop Texas-shaped pool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston inner loopdeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootinghotelgun violenceperson killedinvestigationmurder suicidedead bodydeath investigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Case closed: 2 men charged with murder in 2019 deaths of couple
Man and woman identified in Marriott Marquis murder-suicide
Quadruple homicide victim's stepson shot himself, police say
Bond denied for 3rd suspect charged in Galleria-area deadly shooting
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News