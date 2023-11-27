View every corner across the Houston area

ONLY ON 13: Huntsville homeowner, who alleged a hate crime at his property, charged with arson

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is being charged with felony arson in San Jacinto County for a fire at his home that killed two men.

A grand jury met Monday morning and issued a "true bill" for Mario Roberson after a monthslong investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office.

Roberson's rental home in the Waterwood neighborhood in Huntsville caught fire on June 10 at 2:30 a.m. Two men, including one of his family members, died in the fire. Another man escaped with serious injuries.

ABC13 conducted several on-camera interviews with Roberson, including the first one in May 2023, when he claimed racist graffiti was painted on his home.

The message on the side door of Roberson's home read, "We don't like your kind," and ended with a racial slur.

On May 9, 2023, Mario Roberson showed Eyewitness News the graffiti on his property that he claimed was a targeted hate crime by his homeowners' association.

At the time, he blamed the neighborhood's homeowners' association, citing an ongoing dispute over short-term rentals.

"People are being terrible because of the hatred in their heart," Roberson told ABC13 then.

Investigators believe that the case that has been developed will shed light on public claims made by Roberson.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI.

Only ABC13 is speaking with a Huntsville homeowner, who's Black, after a racial slur was graffitied on his door.

Huntsville homeowner believes 1 of the 2 people killed at his home was a relative