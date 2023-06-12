Huntsville homeowner believes 1 of the 2 people killed at his home was a relative

Only ABC13 has been reporting on a Huntsville homeowner's friction with his homeowners association, including racist messaging spray-painted on his door. Now, he believes things have escalated with deadly consequences.

Only ABC13 first reported on Mario Roberson when he said someone left racist graffiti on his door.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been confirmed dead and another badly injured when a house burned down in Huntsville.

And now, both the FBI and the Office of Inspector General are investigating.

Eyewitness News has been covering the homeowner's long battle with what he calls racial targeting.

Mario Roberson believes his property was purposely burned down.

"Look, I feel like this," Roberson, pointing at the rubble, said. "Worn down, torn down. This is my first time looking at it and seeing it since it actually happened."

He believes at least one of the victims may be one of his relatives, but he's still waiting on official confirmation. The state fire marshal is still investigating whether the fire was intentionally set and how two people died.

"We have that fear in the back of our head. 'Could it be coming our way?' And it don't need to be like this," James Schwebach, Roberson's friend and neighbor, said.

Eyewitness News first told you about the property in early May, when Roberson, who owns and rents out several homes in the Waterwood area, went to the sheriff's office, showing them racist graffiti that he said somebody painted on his back door.

A few weeks later, Roberson said somebody shot out a window at another property where he was living.

He believes the Waterwood homeowners' association has been targeting him, which is a claim the HOA's attorney denies.

Investigators said they can't say for sure yet if all these criminal incidents are connected.

"I know what's been happening to me in the past," Roberson said. "I know that it has been escalating, and I think it could have been de-escalated if the right people, the right leaders would have stood up."

No arrests have been made in this case.

