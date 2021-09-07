fugitive

$8,500 offered for tips on Brazoria County woman accused of hiring man to kill husband

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman accused of hiring hitman to kill husband hasn't been seen

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After being on the run for more than 10 years, authorities are increasing the reward for tips that will lead them to a woman accused of hiring a man to kill her husband.

The reward for Margaret Lorrain Smith, a Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive, has been increased to $8,500 for information leading to her arrest if tips are received this month.

Smith, 62, is wanted for capital murder. She's accused of hiring a man to kill her husband, George Smith, on Aug. 6, 2007.

According to investigators, Smith lured her husband to Surfside Beach late that night and left him sitting in the sand as the man she hired beat him to death with a metal object.

Smith and the man were indicted for capital murder that year. Her co-defendant was later convicted.

Smith has been on the run since Aug. 11, 2009, when she left Brazoria County while on bond prior to the start of her trial.

She was last seen on video that month in a San Antonio-area Walmart getting into a maroon, four-door sedan, which investigators believe was a Lincoln Continental.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward, $5,000 is also being offered by Brazoria County Crime Stoppers.

Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

She has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid and according to investigators, often dyes her naturally dark, curly hair or wears a wig. She also went by Margaret or Lorrain.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, you must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
  • Submit a tip through the Texas DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.


The video above is from a previous report published on May 25, 2021 when Smith was added to Texas Most Wanted fugitives' list. To read the original report, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoria countyfugitivemost wantedbeating deathcrime stoppersarresttexas newsbeatingmurder for hireman killedrewardinvestigationmurder rewardinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUGITIVE
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Man claiming to be truancy officer wanted for abduction, sex assault
5K run to be held in murdered woman's honor
Bail jumping charges filed against DWI suspect in deadly crash
TOP STORIES
3 young women shot at what HPD called jam-packed Halloween party
Vigil held in memory of murdered 8-year-old boy
Plane skids onto Houston Executive Airport runway near Brookshire
No tricks, all treats for Halloween before next front come midweek
Braves creep ahead of Astros late in Game 4, Houston falls 3-2
Man wins $2 million lottery prize for 2nd time in his life
Houston-area attraction scares up spot among top haunted houses
Show More
6 cyclists struck by car in Liberty Co. during cross-country ride
Houston chef thriving with Tex-Mex restaurant in Atlanta
What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee
Houston named a top place to live after college, says new report
Boy with special needs returns home with inappropriate writing on neck
More TOP STORIES News