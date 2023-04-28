The 27-year-old's car was found abandoned on March 10 after she reportedly ran from deputies in Tomball. Relatives believe she may be in a mental health crisis.

Woman missing from Tomball since last month may have been in Montgomery County this week, HCSO says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are continuing to search for a woman who disappeared in Tomball last month, and they released new information about where she might be located.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Margaret Kay Alana Turner, 27, was last seen on March 10 while fleeing from deputies in her vehicle in the 18000 block of Country Hills Drive.

Deputies found her vehicle shortly after, abandoned in a field about a mile away, but Turner was nowhere to be found. Some of her personal belongings were reportedly found in and around the car.

However, in an update on Thursday, deputies said Turner may have been in the Stagecoach area of Montgomery County within the last week.

Officials said when she was last seen in Tomball, she was wearing a long pink dress. She's described as a white woman, 5'3", 110 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Relatives told deputies they believe she may be in a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.