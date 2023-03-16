Texas Gov. Abbott's March Madness bracket has Alabama beating Houston in national title game

The city of Houston is just several weeks away from being the center of the basketball universe when the Final Four tips off at NRG Stadium.

Not even Abbott's undergrad alma mater, UT-Austin, is in his Final Four.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Who will win March Madness?

No school from Texas if Gov. Greg Abbott's NCAA tournament bracket holds true.

The state's three-term governor doesn't appear influenced by the seven Lone Star State schools, including one where he earned an undergrad degree, in this year's 68-team field.

Editor's note: The video above is on the countdown to Houston hosting the Final Four.

Abbott tweeted on Wednesday a video of himself filling out his bracket, which is a normal activity that sports fans of all levels traditionally take part in during the spring.

What might be head-scratching is Abbott choosing the University of Alabama, which has been one of the top contenders this year, to cut down the nets inside Houston's NRG Stadium.

Abbott doesn't indicate whether his bracket is an entry for an office pool or just for fun, but it appears he's playing for the win.

For what it's worth, he has the Houston Cougars advancing all the way to the championship game. Other highlights include Abbott's choice of four Texas teams making the Sweet Sixteen, including Houston, Texas Christian, Baylor, and the University of Texas, which is where he earned a bachelor of business administration.

Of those four, all but TCU make the Elite Eight, and Houston knocks off his alma mater in the Midwest Region Final to make the Final Four.