Marcus Sasser availability too hard to ignore ahead of Houston Cougars' March Madness opener

The Houston Cougars won't know whether star guard Marcus Sasser plays in their NCAA tournament opening game untill right before tip-off.

No. 1-seeded teams are 1-148 against their 16th-seeded opponents in the first round of the NCAA tournament since 1985.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) -- The Houston Cougars men's basketball team is set to tip off its road to the Final Four in a game that will air on a broadcast network that once used the promotional tagline, "We know drama."

While pundits, prognosticators, and generally the public are jumping to the conclusion that the No. 1-seeded team in the Midwest Region of this year's March Madness tournament will take down their less-lauded 16th-seeded opponent on Thursday night, UH fans can't help to feel the drama of whether the one player that holds the key to the team's success will suit up by the 8:20 p.m. scheduled tip-off.

Marcus Sasser remains a game-time decision to play five days after a groin injury in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Sasser is Houston's leading scorer at 17 points a game, so his impact is too hard to ignore. But coach Kelvin Sampson's program has handled this exact scenario during the last tournament, albeit, in slightly worse circumstances.

Not only was Sasser out midway through the 2021-2022 season, the Coogs lost Tramon Mark, another leading scoring threat. That Coogs team, a No. 5 seed, went on to be one victory away from back-to-back Final Fours.

So, Sampson and crew can handle the adversity, and Las Vegas seems to agree.

Caesars Sportsbook still has the Coogs as an 18-point favorite to beat the Northern Kentucky Norse, of the Horizon League, even with things being uncertain for UH.

If it becomes a lot clearer, say, a couple of hours out from tip-off that Sasser is a no-go, you can expect to see that margin wane down slightly, which is just the barometer reading of the All-America first-teamer's impact on the game.

Nevertheless, 14 out of 42 ESPN college basketball experts picked the Coogs (31-3) to make it back to Houston for the Final Four, and eight of them believe they can cut down the nets on April 3.

Most crucially, just for Thursday evening, the winner of Houston-Northern Kentucky will take on the victor between No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Auburn this coming Saturday.

Eyewitness Sports is on the road to the Final Four with the Houston Cougars. Catch ABC13's Adam Winkler on Eyewitness News broadcast throughout Thursday evening with live updates on the madness with the Coogs.

SEE ALSO: From dreams of the courtroom to ruling the court: One-on-one with UH head coach Kelvin Sampson