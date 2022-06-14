Manvel police looking for man in aggravated assault case last seen in Houston's Midtown area

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is being searched for in an aggravated assault incident that police said took place last week in Manvel.The crime in question allegedly happened Monday, June 6 at about 2:30 a.m.On Tuesday, police released a sketch of the person of interest, hoping to lead to his identification and whereabouts.He is described as a Black or Hispanic man, with a circular face, big eyes, thick eyebrows and has curly hair that is pulled back into a bun. The man was last seen wearing a dark blue-colored tank.He was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup truck which was last seen around the Houston Midtown area near McGowen and Helena Street.A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.If you know any information regarding the person of interest, you are urged to call 281-489-1212.