Man identified as suspect in deadly shooting of a mother and her teen daughter in SE Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10781420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD investigators said a family member discovered the women's bodies after coming to the apartment to check on them.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10895869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to watch surveillance video HPD has released of the wanted suspect Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo. You can see the suspect visiting the woman who he allegedly shot to death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a mother and her 16-year-old daughter to death back in June at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.After investigation, Houston Police identified the wanted suspect as 51-year-old Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo. He remains on the loose.Officers with HPD, along with officials with the Houston Fire Department were dispatched to the complex located in the 7500 block of Drouet Street on June 12.Family members identified the bodies in the apartment as 35-year-old Leslie Reyes and her teenage daughter, Esly Jimenez Erzo.When police arrived, they were met by a relative of Reyes and Erzo who said they went to the apartment after one of them didn't show up for a birthday party they were scheduled to attend, HPD Homicide Division's Sgt. Cullen Duncan said.According to police, both Reyes and Erzo were pronounced dead at the scene.HPD released surveillance video of Birriel Carrasquillo. The video can be watched below.Police described his vehicle as a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hub caps. The vehicle has Texas license plates that read PGS-5720.Police also said Birriel Carrasquillo is known to go by the alias of Vicente Lopez Garcia.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers t 713-222-TIPS.