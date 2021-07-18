murder

Man identified as suspect in deadly shooting of a mother and her teen daughter in SE Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

35-year-old mom and teen daughter both found shot to death, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a mother and her 16-year-old daughter to death back in June at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

After investigation, Houston Police identified the wanted suspect as 51-year-old Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo. He remains on the loose.



Officers with HPD, along with officials with the Houston Fire Department were dispatched to the complex located in the 7500 block of Drouet Street on June 12.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD investigators said a family member discovered the women's bodies after coming to the apartment to check on them.



Family members identified the bodies in the apartment as 35-year-old Leslie Reyes and her teenage daughter, Esly Jimenez Erzo.

When police arrived, they were met by a relative of Reyes and Erzo who said they went to the apartment after one of them didn't show up for a birthday party they were scheduled to attend, HPD Homicide Division's Sgt. Cullen Duncan said.

According to police, both Reyes and Erzo were pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD released surveillance video of Birriel Carrasquillo. The video can be watched below.

EMBED More News Videos

Press play to watch surveillance video HPD has released of the wanted suspect Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo. You can see the suspect visiting the woman who he allegedly shot to death.



Police described his vehicle as a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hub caps. The vehicle has Texas license plates that read PGS-5720.

Police also said Birriel Carrasquillo is known to go by the alias of Vicente Lopez Garcia.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers t 713-222-TIPS.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotmurderhomicide investigationhomicideshootingdouble homicidewoman killedteen killedteen shotchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Gang member gets 45 years for slaying near Spring school, police say
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News