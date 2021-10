Homicide investigators are on the scene of a suspicious death. An adult male was found deceased inside of an abandoned vehicle at the 7300 block of W. Greens Rd. #hounews

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating what they call a suspicious death after the body of a man was found inside an abandoned vehicle near Willowbrook Mall Monday evening.Details were limited, however, at about 6:47 p.m., HPD said the body was found in the 7300 block of W. Greens Road.